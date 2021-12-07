PMC stays construction work around SPPU main building

PUNE The building construction department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a stay order on ongoing barricading work around the main building of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

For the last few weeks, the entire main building premises has been closed with barricading of iron grills, gates and stone. It was opposed by several student organisations as the university building is a ‘heritage building’ and needs permission from the PMC building construction department to do any development works around it.

As per the notice sent by the PMC building construction department division 6 to SPPU on December 3: “As per the application given by the university for compounding and barricading work around the main building of the university, permission was given on certain terms and conditions. While under section 8 of these terms it was necessary to take the permission to do any development around the heritage building and till that time work cannot be started. As there was no permission taken by the building construction department, it is instructed to give a clarification in this regard and till that time work should be stopped.”

Kamlakar Shete, a student and vice-president of Yuvak Kranti Dal, a student organisation, said, “The barricading around the main building is done to stop students and citizens going around the main building area and so we have opposed it. The first right on university and its buildings is of students and we along with other student organisations oppose it strongly. In fact, university should spend funds for the development of student-related works and not to barricade heritage buildings like this.”