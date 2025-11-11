PMC to add 2,000 vehicles to boost Pune’s waste management fleet

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced plans to soon add 2,000 new high-performance vehicles to the city’s waste collection fleet to strengthen operations and meet rising waste management demand. Launched on September 1, Vishwas 2025 aims to modernise waste collection through mechanisation. (HT)

The expansion will increase the existing 944-vehicle fleet, supporting round-the-clock waste collection as part of PMC’s Vishwas 2025 initiative, inspired by a successful Vimannagar pilot.

Launched on September 1, Vishwas 2025 aims to modernise waste collection through mechanisation. The Vimannagar pilot, which introduced automated waste handling, has drawn positive feedback from residents for cleaner streets, reduced spillage, and lighter workloads for sanitation staff.

“With the success of our Viman Nagar pilot under Vishwas 2025, it has become clear that a modern, mechanised fleet is key to efficient waste management across Pune. To meet the growing demands of the city and ensure uninterrupted operations, we are planning to add 2,000 new high-capacity vehicles to our existing fleet,” said Ram.

“These vehicles will be robust, durable, and capable of handling intensive daily operations while supporting cleaner streets and smoother waste collection. Our goal is not just to increase numbers but to build a resilient, citywide system that combines technology, efficiency, and sustainability,” he said.

Fleet under pressure

PMC’s waste management system currently operates on a coordinated public–private model. The motor vehicle department manages corporation-owned vehicles, while the solid waste management department oversees contractor-operated fleets.

Of the 944 vehicles, 626 are owned by PMC and 318 are operated by private contractors. Among the municipal fleet, mini trucks form the backbone of operations with 379 units in service. The remaining vehicles include 50 dumpers, 56 tippers, 78 ghantagadi, 51 compactors, and 12 tractors.

The contractor fleet adds flexibility and reach to narrow lanes, comprising 163 dost vehicles, 93 bin lifters, and 62 compactors. Together, these fleets enable waste collection across the city — from densely populated core areas to rapidly expanding suburbs.

However, officials admit that the ageing fleet and rapid urban expansion have strained the system, creating an urgent need for newer, more reliable vehicles.

“The new fleet will be stronger, smarter, and more resilient — capable of supporting long-term operations without frequent downtime. The focus is not just on numbers, but on quality and durability,” Ram said.