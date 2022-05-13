PMC to appoint IT nodal officers in all its departments

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint IT nodal officers in all the departments as it will help to publish maximum information online and provide easy access to residents.

General administration departments deputy commissioner Sachin Ithape issued a circular to all the departments and instructed them to appoint two officers from each department as IT nodal officers.

“Information needs to be updated and uploaded from time to time for easy access to residents. By considering this, the general administration department has asked all other department heads to appoint nodal officers, who will coordinate with the IT department and upload necessary information from time to time,” reads the circular.