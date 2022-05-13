Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to appoint IT nodal officers in all its departments
pune news

PMC to appoint IT nodal officers in all its departments

The nodal officers will coordinate with the IT department and upload necessary information from time to time (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on May 13, 2022 07:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint IT nodal officers in all the departments as it will help to publish maximum information online and provide easy access to residents.

General administration departments deputy commissioner Sachin Ithape issued a circular to all the departments and instructed them to appoint two officers from each department as IT nodal officers.

“Information needs to be updated and uploaded from time to time for easy access to residents. By considering this, the general administration department has asked all other department heads to appoint nodal officers, who will coordinate with the IT department and upload necessary information from time to time,” reads the circular.

