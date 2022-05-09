PMC to ask builders to provide free water to merged villages

PUNE While the Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide free water tankers to the 23 merged villages, the PMC has decided to ask developers to provide the same as promised by them in the affidavit.

The Bombay HC while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) directed the PMC to provide free water tankers to the 23 merged villages however if the PMC were to do the needful, it would cost it ₹200 crore per annum.

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss this issue. Patil said, “We discussed the water issue with the commissioner. But the administration is of the view that it is not possible for them to provide so many water tankers free to such a large population. While carrying out development in these villages, the builders had given an affidavit to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) that they would take care of the water supply and make necessary arrangements. The builders have now sold the flats and are avoiding taking any responsibility.”

Patil said, “The municipal administration briefed me that they are filing an affidavit in court and putting forward this point that the builders had given an affidavit to the planning authority to the effect that they would provide water to the residents of the merged villages.”

Meanwhile Patil said, “The elected members had created a water network in the merged villages from their own funds. If the PMC provides water daily through this network, it will bring relief to the citizens.”

PMC water department official Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “The PMC is taking legal advice on the court’s direction. The PMC will require ₹200 crore to provide free water tankers to these areas.”