PMC to ask builders to provide free water to merged villages
PUNE While the Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide free water tankers to the 23 merged villages, the PMC has decided to ask developers to provide the same as promised by them in the affidavit.
The Bombay HC while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) directed the PMC to provide free water tankers to the 23 merged villages however if the PMC were to do the needful, it would cost it ₹200 crore per annum.
BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss this issue. Patil said, “We discussed the water issue with the commissioner. But the administration is of the view that it is not possible for them to provide so many water tankers free to such a large population. While carrying out development in these villages, the builders had given an affidavit to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) that they would take care of the water supply and make necessary arrangements. The builders have now sold the flats and are avoiding taking any responsibility.”
Patil said, “The municipal administration briefed me that they are filing an affidavit in court and putting forward this point that the builders had given an affidavit to the planning authority to the effect that they would provide water to the residents of the merged villages.”
Meanwhile Patil said, “The elected members had created a water network in the merged villages from their own funds. If the PMC provides water daily through this network, it will bring relief to the citizens.”
PMC water department official Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “The PMC is taking legal advice on the court’s direction. The PMC will require ₹200 crore to provide free water tankers to these areas.”
Riverfront development project: NGOs to file responses to counter PMC’s replies, 2nd meeting next week
PUNE Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation filed responses to queries raised by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) about the riverfront development project, the NGOs will now file responses to counter the claims made by the civic body. The PMC has filed point-by-point responses to the queries raised by various NGOs during the first meeting held on March 16.
KGMU sacks eight contractual workers for fraud
King George's Medical University sacked eight contractual workers for selling cheap medicines and implants meant for poor patients in the open market. The expelled staff members are facing charges of misusing patients' unique IDs for issuing medicines and implants that were much cheaper than those available in the open market. The items had been brought by KGMU under the hospital revolving fund (HRF). The discounts offered by companies are up to 70% on select items.
ED questions Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari for several hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against Mukhtar last year in July. ED has summoned Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar's sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday. Officials said that a case was registered against Mukhtar on the basis of charges of corruption, embezzling MLA funds and assets.
Girl critical after acid attack
PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar's Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said. The victim's family said they don't know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim's mother.
Cyber cell starts probe into question leak, BPSC fresh exam date after gaps plugged
The cyber cell of Bihar Police has started a probe into the “leakage” of a set of question papers of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, which led to the cancellation of the exam within a few hours after it ended on Sunday, officials said. The BPSC later cancelled the exam and immediately handed over probe to the state police.
