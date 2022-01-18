PMC to begin precautionary dose vaccination in old age homes Feb-mid

Pune: As the number of new Covid cases rise, the demand for vaccines among the immuno-compromised and senior citizens has also gone up. With such beneficiaries finding it difficult to access vaccination centres, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the vaccine-on-wheels initiative for the third dose or precautionary dose among those who are eligible for it.

With the mandatory nine months gap period between doses in place, the civic body has asked for requests among the bedridden patients for the third dose. It will also start vaccination among those living in old age homes who had been vaccinated through this initiative earlier last year.

Ravindra Bhinwade, additional municipal commissioner said, “We had vaccinated about 3,000 beneficiaries with both first and second dose in 52 old age homes. We have the list of all the old age homes and the beneficiaries who were vaccinated and will now get the third jab if they are eligible. We had completed the second dose during last May and so we will start the vaccination for the third dose in the old age homes from mid-February. We have also started vaccination for bedridden senior citizens and have been getting many requests from such beneficiaries and are inoculating them as part of our daily drive.”

As of January 15, the civic body has vaccinated 3,062 senior citizens in 52 old age homes. The third dose vaccination for these senior citizens will begin from February as two old age homes will get the jab next month, five in March, three in April and rest in May as per the eligibility criteria. About 1,187 people have got the vaccine, first and second dose who were bedridden and can take the third dose by sending a request and details to the civic body via mail on bedriddenvaccination.pune@gmail.com. Bhinwade said that since the third wave has begun, requests have been pouring in.