PMC to clean manholes using robotic machines
PUNE To avoid casualties during manual cleaning of manholes, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to start cleaning them with the help of robotic machines.
The Pune Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) has purchased three robotic manhole cleaning machines and handed them over to the PMC. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar inaugurated these machines on Monday. The chief executive officer of PSCDL, Sanjay Kolte; and additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar were also present at the launch of these machines.
Kumar said, “As of now, the PMC has three robotic machines. These machines require less space. The PMC already has jetting and other machines to clean manholes but these machines require more space and cannot be used on small roads that are less than 6 feet wide. The PMC also needs to clean manholes in slums, which is carried out manually. While the PMC reports less accidents compared to other cities during manual cleaning of manholes, the robotic machines will help clean sewage in slums and narrow areas in a safer manner.”
At many places in Pune where manholes are cleaned by human beings, there have been incidents of suffocation due to gases in the manhole. Some workers have even lost their lives while cleaning manholes in the city.
The PMC administration plans to check the performance of these robotic machines with robotic arms and cameras that are capable of doing all the work that human beings can do and clean the sewage in manholes. If the performance is good, the PMC plans to procure more such machines in future.
