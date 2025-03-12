Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC to conduct GIS mapping to expand parking options near metro stations

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 12, 2025 06:18 AM IST

Pune’s transportation infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the city’s rapid growth, leading to congestion and parking challenges near metro stations

To address parking issues near Pune metro stations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct GIS (geographic information system) mapping of reserved parking spaces, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) depot, truck terminus lands, and amenity areas within a 500-metre radius of metro stations. The aim is to identify suitable parking spots and improve multimodal integration for the metro.

Currently, the public transport system consists mainly of PMPML buses, limited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services, and the newly operational Pune Metro Phase 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Currently, the public transport system consists mainly of PMPML buses, limited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services, and the newly operational Pune Metro Phase 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune’s transportation infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the city’s rapid growth, leading to congestion and parking challenges near metro stations. Currently, the public transport system consists mainly of PMPML buses, limited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services, and the newly operational Pune Metro Phase 1.

At present, Pune Metro line-1 and 2 covering PCMC, Swargate, Vanaz and Ramwadi are in full operation carrying around 1.60 lakh passengers daily.

The survey will involve collecting existing data from PMC, Pune Metro DPRs, and parking lists, conducting ground surveys using differential global positioning system (DGPS) and total stations for precise mapping, and overlaying the data on high-resolution satellite imagery to mark ownership details and other features. Additionally, the survey will validate land ownership records and boundaries to streamline parking development. The total reserved area for parking in PMC’s approved Development Plan is approximately 100 hectares.

Sandeep Patil, executive engineer, project department, PMC said, “The civic body will compile a detailed report that includes findings, maps, and drawings for effective decision-making. The survey will carry out transit oriented development (TOD) zone which is an area within 500 metres of metro stations boundary.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On