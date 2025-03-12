PMC to conduct GIS mapping to expand parking options near metro stations

To address parking issues near Pune metro stations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct GIS (geographic information system) mapping of reserved parking spaces, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) depot, truck terminus lands, and amenity areas within a 500-metre radius of metro stations. The aim is to identify suitable parking spots and improve multimodal integration for the metro. Currently, the public transport system consists mainly of PMPML buses, limited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services, and the newly operational Pune Metro Phase 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune’s transportation infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the city’s rapid growth, leading to congestion and parking challenges near metro stations. Currently, the public transport system consists mainly of PMPML buses, limited Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services, and the newly operational Pune Metro Phase 1.

At present, Pune Metro line-1 and 2 covering PCMC, Swargate, Vanaz and Ramwadi are in full operation carrying around 1.60 lakh passengers daily.

The survey will involve collecting existing data from PMC, Pune Metro DPRs, and parking lists, conducting ground surveys using differential global positioning system (DGPS) and total stations for precise mapping, and overlaying the data on high-resolution satellite imagery to mark ownership details and other features. Additionally, the survey will validate land ownership records and boundaries to streamline parking development. The total reserved area for parking in PMC’s approved Development Plan is approximately 100 hectares.

Sandeep Patil, executive engineer, project department, PMC said, “The civic body will compile a detailed report that includes findings, maps, and drawings for effective decision-making. The survey will carry out transit oriented development (TOD) zone which is an area within 500 metres of metro stations boundary.”