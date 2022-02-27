PMC to construct 100 metric tonnes solid waste management plant on PCB plot

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC )and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) have jointly approved the setting up of a 100 metric solid waste management project for ₹20 crore. Out of the total amount, ₹7.50 crore have been sanctioned for constructing a 100 metric tonne processing plant and the sanitary landfill project will cost ₹12 crore. The project is being set up at the ten-acre independent plot of Cantonment Board located in Hadapsar Industrial Estate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, the PMC will also upgrade the existing solid waste management and garbage treatment plant of the board which has been operational since 2018.

Amit Kumar, PCB CEO, said, “The PMC has given in-principle approval for the solid waste management and the other work. Tenders for the work will be released shortly and work will be completed at the earliest. Our ten-acre open plot has been given to the PMC while the remaining 13 acres is our possession. The PMC will invest in the erection of necessary infrastructure on the 70: 30 model. The said arrangement when in place will help us sustain for the next thirty years.”

The PCB has been undertaking scientific capping of waste at its trenching ground site at Hadapsar since 2018. The board was required to provide proper scientific treatment for the old waste, lying at the trenching ground site at Hadapsar, as per section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 along with Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To ensure compliance with the rules, the board had also appointed a consultant to undertake the work of scientific capping of waste and to prepare necessary tender documents and drawings at that time. Since then, the system has been functioning effectively according to the environmental compliance guidelines. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)’s notice to the board in August 2018, for failing to comply with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules 2016.