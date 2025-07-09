PMC to deploy drones at all fire stations for quicker, more efficient fire response

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to deploy drones at all 15 fire stations across the city in a bid to strengthen its response to fire emergencies. The drones will help identify fire locations, assess the severity of fires, and detect casualties; helping fire teams respond more quickly and efficiently to fire emergencies. The PMC has requested permission from the police department to use drones for firefighting, with the application submitted last Friday. Once it gets approval, the PMC will conduct a trial using drones. As per police regulations, drone usage in Pune requires prior permission due to growing security concerns. (HT)

Ganesh Sonune, head of the disaster management department, said, “This is the first time the PMC is using drones for firefighting. The drones will be provided and maintained by MAHAPREIT (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited), a government-subsidised company, for the next five years. Thereafter, the drones will be handed over to the Pune fire brigade. During these five years, MAHAPREIT will also train fire officials on how to operate and use drones effectively.” Sonune said that the drones will assist in aerial surveillance, emergency coordination, post-fire assessment, and faster recovery; and will also help reduce costs and improve firefighting efficiency.

Sandeep Khalate, deputy municipal commissioner, disaster management cell, said, “Drones increase safety by reducing the firefighters’ exposure to dangerous situations. They collect crucial data before fire teams enter the area.” Khalate said that the drones are equipped with tools such as high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging which provide real-time aerial views and heat detection, improving situational awareness. He said that drones will be especially useful in places where fire trucks cannot easily reach due to space constraints. Indeed, drones are proving to be vital tools for urban fire departments; they help detect fires early, assess damage, and even drop fire-suppressing materials in hard-to-reach areas.

As per police regulations, drone usage in Pune requires prior permission due to growing security concerns. All operators including individuals, companies and government departments must apply at least seven days before the date they plan to fly drones. In Pune city, such permissions are given by the special branch of the police commissioner’s office, while Pune rural police manage permissions outside the city limits. Furthermore, the police have warned drone users of action under section 233 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) if they fly drones without proper permission. Rules are also in place to ensure that drones are not misused near sensitive areas such as military installations, government buildings and public gatherings. When contacted, Sandeep Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police (special branch), said, “Currently, I do not have information at hand. Will gather the necessary information and revert.”

Meanwhile, Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer of the PMC, said, “Discussions are underway about providing drones to the fire department.”

A senior official from the PMC fire department said, “In India, using drones for firefighting is still experimental. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation tried it, but the results were not very successful. Drones are made of plastic, so they cannot carry water and there is a risk of parts melting due to the heat.”