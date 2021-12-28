PMC to dump abandoned vehicles lying on city roads

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to take action against the old and unidentified vehicles which are lying on public roads.

According to PMC officials, these abandoned vehicles are creating traffic problems and hence, we will be dumping them in other places.Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar took a meeting and instructed officials to take immediate action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “Instructions have been issued to all the ward offices and we have asked them to identify such vehicles with the help of road sweeping staff and put notices on these vehicles immediately. Two-wheelers and other small vehicles will be lifted off with the help of PMC trucks and heavy vehicles will get toed with the crane. We have hired a crane facility for it.”

The PMC has received numerous complains about unidentified vehicles. A circular has been issued to all ward offices to identify and put notices on all abandoned vehicles.The anti-encroachment department has asked regional ward offices to submit a daily report of action taken by them.