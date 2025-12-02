PMC to finalise new hoarding rates in 15 days

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will finalise new hoarding rates within 15 days after the state government struck down the civic body’s 2022 decision to increase advertising fees, said officials. Officials said the fast pace of approvals seen after delegating powers to zonal commissioners has now slowed down. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said the civic administration is now collecting data on rates followed by other cities and will place a revised proposal before the standing committee and the general body. “New rates will be implemented after approval,” he said.

The state government set aside PMC’s 2022 resolution to hike hoarding charges, forcing the civic body to return to the earlier rate of ₹111 as per court orders. With the old rates back in force, PMC has halted the issue of new hoarding permissions until the revised structure is finalised. Officials said the fast pace of approvals seen after delegating powers to zonal commissioners has now slowed down.

Crackdown on illegal hoardings loses momentum

PMC’s survey found 2,600 authorised hoardings and an additional 1,000 to 1,500 illegal ones, mostly in Yerawada and Ahmednagar Road areas. Despite this, action has slowed. In the past month, 12 of 15 ward offices approved 197 new hoardings, while action was taken against only 14 illegal ones. Bibvewadi, Hadapsar, and Bhavani Peth ward offices have not submitted permit reports for the last eight days. The commissioner has now directed action against sky-sign inspectors for failing to curb violations, officials said.