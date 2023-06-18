PMC to fix water leakages of 40 km transmission lines

PUNE Due to a significant 35 per cent water leakage, the city experiences substantial losses. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to identify and repair water leaks along 40-kilometre transmission lines in the Wadgaon and Pune Cantonment water treatment plant locations.

The civic body is currently putting in significant effort to address the city’s water pipeline leakage problem. Authorities conducted a pilot effort to locate and repair work in the Wadgaon area a few months ago, repairing 13 large leaks over an 8-kilometre stretch. PMC claimed that they saved one crore litre of water per day.

After this achievement, PMC has decided to carry out water leakage problems in different areas under the 24x7 equitable water supply project in the city. Now, PMC has floated a work tender of ₹40 lakh for 40 kilometres of transmission lines. It costs around ₹97,000 per kilometre to rectify and repair water leakages.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer of the water supply department said, “We have decided to continue identifying and repairing water leakages to save water. We would tackle 40 kilometres of transmission lines of Pune cantonment water treatment plant and Wadgaon plant after successfully correcting and fixing water leakages on Wadgaon water treatment plant transmission lines.”

PMC receives 1,620 MLD (Million Liters per Day), with 1,470 MLD sourced from the Khadakwasla Dam project and 150 MLD from the Bhama Askhed Dam which is around 40 kilometres away from PMC. However, due to a significant 35 per cent water leakage, the city experiences substantial losses. It has been mentioned in the Detail project report (DPR) of the 24x7 equitable and regular water supplies scheme that while water availability is not a concern for Pune residents, the inability to utilise available water is a main concern and challenge.

To address this issue, the PMC has initiated the 24x7 equitable and regular water supplies project which involves replacing small and large water transmission and distribution lines across the city. Around 400 km of pipeline work remains to be completed. PMC was focusing on replacing distribution lines in societies to reduce water leakages.

PMC is now concentrating on main transmission lines to identify and repair leaks. Water leaking from the age-old dead pipeline network accounts for 7% of the 35% of water leakage. During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, PMC replaced old pipelines in centrally situated Peth areas.