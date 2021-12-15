Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC to give Rs50,000 to Shiv Chhatrapati awardee players, coaches

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said that the sports committee from the civic body submitted these names which were approved in the meeting
The PMC standing committee on Tuesday has given its nod to present the cash award to Shiv Chhatrapati awardees staying in municipal limits. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will give cash prize of 50,000 to 13 coaches and six players who were awarded the state government’s Shiv Chhatrapati award.

The PMC standing committee on Tuesday has given its nod to present the cash award to Shiv Chhatrapati awardees staying in municipal limits.

To promote sports activity, PMC is giving cash prize to players and coaches from the city. Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said that the sports committee from the civic body submitted these names which were approved in the meeting.

