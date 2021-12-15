Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to give Rs50,000 to Shiv Chhatrapati awardee players, coaches
pune news

PMC to give Rs50,000 to Shiv Chhatrapati awardee players, coaches

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said that the sports committee from the civic body submitted these names which were approved in the meeting
The PMC standing committee on Tuesday has given its nod to present the cash award to Shiv Chhatrapati awardees staying in municipal limits. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The PMC standing committee on Tuesday has given its nod to present the cash award to Shiv Chhatrapati awardees staying in municipal limits. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will give cash prize of 50,000 to 13 coaches and six players who were awarded the state government’s Shiv Chhatrapati award.

The PMC standing committee on Tuesday has given its nod to present the cash award to Shiv Chhatrapati awardees staying in municipal limits.

To promote sports activity, PMC is giving cash prize to players and coaches from the city. Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said that the sports committee from the civic body submitted these names which were approved in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out