Monday, Feb 10, 2025
PMC to hand over JM Road parking lot to Pune Metro

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 10, 2025 07:14 AM IST

The parking lot, built at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, has been lying unused for several years due to lack of maintenance and repairs. The decision was approved by PMC’s rent and security deposit determination committee

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon transfer the mechanised parking lot near the entrance of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Udyan on Jangli Maharaj Road to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said officials.

Inadequate parking for commuters’ vehicles has been a problem for Pune Metro since the service started on March 6, 2022. (HT FILE)
Inadequate parking for commuters' vehicles has been a problem for Pune Metro since the service started on March 6, 2022.

The parking lot, built at a cost of 2.5 crore, has been lying unused for several years due to lack of maintenance and repairs. The decision was approved by PMC’s rent and security deposit determination committee.

Sandeep Patil, executive engineer of project department of PMC, said, “We will soon hand over the parking to Pune Metro. They will repair and maintain the parking area.”

As per the agreement, 80% of the revenue from the parking facility will go to PMC, while the remaining 20% will be allocated to Maha-Metro. A detailed proposal will now be submitted to the municipal commissioner by the project department, said officials.

The parking lot, constructed 10-12 years ago, was initially handed over to a contractor. However, it was later found that the contractor had leased it out for storing showroom cars belonging to a politician involved in the private vehicle business. Following this revelation, PMC reclaimed the parking lot, but it has remained shut for the last seven to eight years.

Inadequate parking for commuters’ vehicles has been a problem for Pune Metro since the service started on March 6, 2022.

After Pune Metro started operating on the Vanaz- Ramwadi route, officials wrote a letter to PMC and demanded that they hand over parking to them on a revenue-sharing basis in 2022.

A Pune Metro official said, “After completing official procedure, we will take charge of parking at JM road. It will help us to provide four wheeler parking space. “

