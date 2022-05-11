PMC to hire contract workers for road cleaning project

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated a tender to outsource the work of road sweeping and cleaning. Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Siddharth Dhende said, “PMC has been giving this project to outside hands since last few years. Along with PMC staff, private workers are hired and monitored by civic officials.”

A civic officer on condition of anonymity said, “PMC will need to recruit more staff to carry out this project. Hence, it is economical to outsource the project as private hands will cost less.”