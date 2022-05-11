PMC to hire contract workers for road cleaning project
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated a tender to outsource the work of road sweeping and cleaning. Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Siddharth Dhende said, “PMC has been giving this project to outside hands since last few years. Along with PMC staff, private workers are hired and monitored by civic officials.”
A civic officer on condition of anonymity said, “PMC will need to recruit more staff to carry out this project. Hence, it is economical to outsource the project as private hands will cost less.”
Ludhiana | Laptop of assistant professor stolen from PAU
A laptop belonging to an assistant professor has been stolen from Complainant, Harpreet Singh from the department of fruit science's office within the premises of Punjab Agricultural University. The investigating officer, Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, said there was no CCTV camera in the corridor as well as in the building of complainant's office, due to which, the accused is untraceable yet. A case under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused.
Now a varsity, Bhatkhande to go big with culture promotion via MoU route
Bhatkhande State Cultural University can give affiliations to music colleges, institutes and cultural organisations in the state and can sign MoUs with any cultural institute in India and abroad for promotion of music and culture. This will open new vistas for those who wish to research music, fine arts, theatre and other forms of culture. This has become possible after the cabinet approved the Deemed Bhatkhande State Cultural University Ordinance, 2021, on Tuesday.
PTC Miss Punjaban case: Inappropriate clauses found in contestants’ contracts, police tell HC
Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it found “inappropriate and illegal” clauses in the contracts of PTC's 'Miss Punjaban' beauty pageant contestants during the investigation into an FIR registered on a complaint of sexual harassment. The response has been submitted to the bail pleas of Rabinder Narayan, the managing director of PTC, and Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, which is organised by PTC.
MTDC resorts, a popular spot for destination weddings
Pune: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation resorts have become a major sought-after destination wedding spots. With April-May being popular months for Indian weddings, MTDC plans to offer deals to attract customers. According to MTDC, several destination weddings took place at its resorts, mainly at Panshet and Karla locations, in April. “Work from nature” facility is also offered for professionals to work remotely with Wi-Fi connection at MTDC resorts.
Find solution of effluent discharge from dairy complex: Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the department to resolve the contentious issue of dairies located near the Buddha Nullah on Tajpur Road and in Hambran area. Superintending engineer (SE O&M cell) Rajinder Singh said the commissioner has asked for early resolution of effluent from dairy units polluting the Buddha Nullah.
