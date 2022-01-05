PMC to hold all statutory meetings online

PUNE As the Covid-19 cases have surged in the state and Pune city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to hold all the statutory meetings online. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued a circular on Wednesday.

As the cases have surged, the state government instructed all the municipal corporations to avoid physical meetings in the civic bodies.

After state government instructions, Kumar issued the circular on Wednesday. As per the circular, “All the statutory meetings like general body meeting, standing committee, women and child development, tree authority, city improvement and rest all the meetings will be held online. These meetings would be either be held through video conferencing or on other online platforms.”

Earlier as well during the first and second Covid-19 waves, the municipal corporations’ meetings were conducted online. As the number of cases reduced, the state government allowed civic bodies to hold physical meetings.

As only one month’s tenure is remaining for the elected members, there is little chance for them to attend any physical meeting in the municipal corporation. The elections are slated for February this year.

