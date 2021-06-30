PMC to house 23 more villages, extends limits to 518 sq km

PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a notification formally merging the 23 surrounding areas (termed villages in government records) within the Pune municipal limits. Now, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) periphery has extended up to 518 sq km from existing 331 sq km, making it one of the largest civic areas in the state. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) area is 437.71 sq km.

While it is good news for the merging areas as many lack basic civic amenities like water, road, waste management, street lights and gardens, the addition of villages will increase the burden on the civic machinery crying for more resources.

The decision taken after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar met officials and cabinet colleagues comes months before the municipal polls.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) sub-section (3) of Section 3 of Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act (1949), and of all the powers enabling it in that behalf, the government of Maharashtra hereby after consultation with municipal corporation….alters the limit of said municipal corporation…,” stated the notification issued by the Urban Development Department on Wednesday.

The state government on December 23 last year issued the first notification inviting suggestions and objections, paving the way for inclusion of these areas into Pune municipal limits.

Hindustan Times in its five-part series published in December 2020 highlighted the problems these areas face along with its repercussions once they are part of PMC, whose annual budget during 2021-22 was ₹8,370 crore.

These areas, as a result of rapid real estate development due to cheap land prices, are currently treated as Pune’s suburbs.

As per the 2011 census, the population of the 23 merged villages is 190,619. According to PMC officials, it may now be in the region of 0.5 million.

Local residents welcomed the government’s decision saying it will help their areas get basic development.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) said, “Among all these 23 villages, Wagholi has maximum population and majorly urbanised. Since the past 10 days, the population of these areas have expanded rapidly with large real estate projects coming up on the eastern suburb of the city. Despite located on the highway, the area lacks basic amenities like road, water, garbage disposal and drainage.

“Today’s notification, formally inducting these 23 villages, including Wagholi, in corporation limit will accelerate development of our area. Local body has failed to provide facilities to citizens. We want accountability and responsibility from the government machinery,” said Patil.

“BJP was always in favor of merging the villages, but they should be added in a phased manner. In 1997, the then Yuti government took a decision to merge these villages, but the Congress and the NCP opposed it. Now, the state government needs to give Rs1,000 crore for the development of these villages,” said Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor.

Merger of the outskirts

PMC’s existing area, including 11 merged villages - 334.16 sq km

- 23 villages area- 184.61 sq Km

- PMC new area after merging 23 villages- 518.77 sq km

- Population in 23 villages as per 2014 census - 1.98 lakh

23 new villages which would be part of PMC

Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhavade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjari Budruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Authade-Handewadi, Vadachi Wadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasngar, Mangadewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambulwadi, Kolewadi, Wagholi

Previous merged 11 villages

Lohegaon, Mundhwa (Keshavnagar), Hadapsar (Sadesatranali), Uttamnagar, Shivane, Ambegaon Khurda, Undri, Dhyari, Ambegaon Budruk, Phursungi, Uruli Devachi