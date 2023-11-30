PMC to impose fines on shops sans Marathi signboards

PUNE: While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced an agitation against shops that do not display Marathi signboards in Mumbai, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to impose fines on shopkeepers in Pune who do not comply beginning Monday. PMC is launch drive and impose fines on shopkeepers who do not comply with mandatory Marathi signboards beginning Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Madhav Jagtap, head of the PMC sky and sign department, on Wednesday issued an order stating that the PMC staff will visit commercial establishments in their respective ward offices and check the status of signboards and submit a daily report to the sky and sign department. The PMC staff will coordinate with the state labour department officials and take appropriate action against establishments violating the order. The order further stated that in March 2022, the state legislature had amended the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act of 2017 to make it mandatory for all shops to display Marathi signboards. And that the Devnagari (script) letters on these signboards were to be of the same size as the English letters.

Whereas the Supreme Court (SC) had set a November 25, 2023 deadline for shopkeepers to display Marathi signboards after the Federation of Retail Traders’ Association challenged a 2022 state government order making it mandatory for shops to have Marathi signboards alongside the English ones. The Supreme Court, while stating no violation of fundamental rights, had given the shopkeepers two months to comply and this deadline had ended on Saturday, November 25.

The issue of displaying Marathi signboards has taken on political hues in the state with the Shiv Sena having first raised it years ago. However, it gained momentum with Raj Thackeray’s MNS actively championing the cause. In 2017, the MNS took action against shops without Marathi signboards, blackening and vandalising some such establishments. In 2018, the state government ruled that all shops in the state must have signboards in the Devnagari script. However, smaller shops with less than 10 workers tried to side-step the norm; in some cases, the shop name was written in capital letters in English whereas the Marathi signage was written in lower case.