PMC to infuse 20cr every month into PMPML to recover losses

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to hand over ₹20 crore per month to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to cover its operational losses.

PMPML, city’s only public transport body, faced huge losses in the financial year 2021-22 mostly due to disruption in service due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced footfall.

Total cumulative losses reached ₹610 crore during the financial year amid PMC’s shareholding standing at 60 per cent. This means the civic body needs to bear a financial burden of ₹366 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

PMPML was formed in October 2007 by PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to make a single entity for public transport with an IAS officer being nominated as chairman and managing director. However, 15 years since its inception PMPML’s losses are growing every year.

This year, PMC has already given Rs121 as an advance payment and ₹245 crore were to be paid.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Wednesday, decided to give ₹20 crore each month to the PMPML instead of giving money in a single or two instalments.

Former standing committee chairman Vishal Tambe, said, “PMPML losses have reached more than Rs600 crore and it is still running long route buses which is a financial burden. The PMPML fare is cheaper than the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Naturally, there is more demand for the PMPML buses from the rural area but the burden is coming on taxpayers.”

The PMC has already made the budgetary provision for the same.

Amid dwindling financial condition, an administrative officer said on the condition of anonymity, said, “If the PMPML losses keep increasing regularly, PMC will have to pay half of its revenue on bearing the losses. The public transport body needs to work efficiently and bring down the losses.”

In February this year, passenger footfall had gone down by 50 per cent and the organisation was trying to cope by providing new bus routes and facilities to passengers to cover their debts.

As the economic activity returned to normal with schools and colleges also reopened during April, the footfall returned to normal.

To reduce the expenses, the transport body has already cut down its daily fleet of buses from 1,500 to 1,300. There has been a drop in the daily passenger ridership from the earlier 8,50,000 to 6,00,000 and also revenue has gone down from Rs1.5 crore to a current Rs1 crore.