PMC to infuse ₹20cr every month into PMPML to recover losses
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to hand over ₹20 crore per month to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to cover its operational losses.
PMPML, city’s only public transport body, faced huge losses in the financial year 2021-22 mostly due to disruption in service due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced footfall.
Total cumulative losses reached ₹610 crore during the financial year amid PMC’s shareholding standing at 60 per cent. This means the civic body needs to bear a financial burden of ₹366 crore for the financial year 2021-22.
PMPML was formed in October 2007 by PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to make a single entity for public transport with an IAS officer being nominated as chairman and managing director. However, 15 years since its inception PMPML’s losses are growing every year.
This year, PMC has already given Rs121 as an advance payment and ₹245 crore were to be paid.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Wednesday, decided to give ₹20 crore each month to the PMPML instead of giving money in a single or two instalments.
Former standing committee chairman Vishal Tambe, said, “PMPML losses have reached more than Rs600 crore and it is still running long route buses which is a financial burden. The PMPML fare is cheaper than the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Naturally, there is more demand for the PMPML buses from the rural area but the burden is coming on taxpayers.”
The PMC has already made the budgetary provision for the same.
Amid dwindling financial condition, an administrative officer said on the condition of anonymity, said, “If the PMPML losses keep increasing regularly, PMC will have to pay half of its revenue on bearing the losses. The public transport body needs to work efficiently and bring down the losses.”
In February this year, passenger footfall had gone down by 50 per cent and the organisation was trying to cope by providing new bus routes and facilities to passengers to cover their debts.
As the economic activity returned to normal with schools and colleges also reopened during April, the footfall returned to normal.
To reduce the expenses, the transport body has already cut down its daily fleet of buses from 1,500 to 1,300. There has been a drop in the daily passenger ridership from the earlier 8,50,000 to 6,00,000 and also revenue has gone down from Rs1.5 crore to a current Rs1 crore.
-
Ludhiana MC chief directs health officials to ensure waste segregation
Facing flak over the failure of civic body to deal with solid waste management in city, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the health branch officials of MC on Wednesday and directed them to ensure waste segregation in city. The MC has also been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to ensure source segregation of waste for over the last two years.
-
18 SPPU depts completes research project on underdeveloped Sindhudurg
Savitribai Phule Pune University for the first time involved 18 departments, from Nature Sciences to Social Sciences, to undertake a policy research project on Sindhudurg district. The project was launched in June 2021. According to Vaibhavi Pingale, project manager, SPPU Policy Research and Analysis, the varsity chose Sindhudurg as it found that the development of Konkan has been the lowest in terms of political, economic, socio-cultural, environmental aspects despite its natural advantage.
-
Local train motorman cabins to be equipped with CCTVs for safety
To make local train journeys safer in the city and to keep an eye on untoward incidents such as stone-pelting, the Central Railway and Western Railway are set to install upgraded Closed Circuit Televisions inside and outside the motorman cabin of the local trains. Initially, the system was introduced on a pilot basis on Western Railway and on a limited number of trains on the Central Railway.
-
Prof Karbhari Kale takes additional charge as SPPU vice-chancellor
As the tenure of Savitribai Phule Pune University vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar ended, the additional charge was handed over to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad. “Currently, there are two major issues which I will be addressing, students' examination for the next semester and streamlining the academic studies of the university for the forthcoming academic year,” said Prof Kale.
-
Pune district reports 53 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 53 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 305 are active cases. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,907 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday, the total registration was 18.32 million doses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics