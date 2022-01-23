PMC to introduce online registration of pets

PUNE In a bid to encourage pet owners to get their pets registered, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to introduce an online facility to register pets and issue license certificates to pet owners. Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, it is mandatory for pet owners to obtain a license for their pets. The PMC is of the view that shifting the pet licensing process online will prompt pet owners to get their pets registered as they will not have to go through the hassle of visiting the ward office to obtain a license.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sarika Punde, veterinary superintendent of PMC, said, “There are around 80,000 to 1 lakh pet dogs in the city, however only around 3,100 license certificates have been issued this year. Many pet owners do not even know that they are mandatorily required to obtain pet license certificates. Shifting the process online will spread more awareness and make the licensing process easier and quicker.” Also, if a complaint is lodged against a pet dog and the owner does not have a license, the PMC can register an offense against the pet owner.

Earlier, pet owners were required to visit the respective ward office to get their pet license certificate issued. They were required to carry three passport-sized photographs of their pet; one for the license, one for the vaccination card and one to be retained by the civic health department. The owners were also required to submit a copy of the anti-rabies vaccination certificate of their pet, residential proof and property tax payment receipt to the ward office. The PMC would charge an advance registration fee of Rs500 (Rs50 for 10 years) for every dog. However, it was necessary to renew the registration every year in the ward office. A metal token for the licensed pet with the year of registration on it, and a card with rules to be followed while handling the pet written in Marathi were issued by the PMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now however, the entire process of documents’ verification and payment of fees will be carried out online to make issuing licenses hassle-free, according to Dr Punde. “PMC’s IT department is currently working to have the software system up and running. Within two to three months, the online system will be ready to register pets and issue pet license certificates,” she said.