PMC to now have five zonal animal sterilisation units

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon begin animal birth control services at five zones to control the population of stray dogs. The civic body has been able to operate at least 15,000 stray dogs in the past one year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The animal birth control program will help reduce the stray population and also the human animal conflict in urban areas. The PMC aims to sterilise close to 30,000 to 60,000 dogs annually and estimates that there are about 2.5- 3 lakh dogs in the city, said civic body officials.

The civic administration in the standing committee meeting, held on Wednesday, passed the proposal to appoint five different agencies at each of the zones which would be responsible to sterilise at least 500 to 1,000 dogs monthly. The agencies would be paid close to ₹1,500 per dog sterilised. In addition to this, there are three more agencies which voluntarily undertake dog sterilisation operations and post operative care. Despite the pandemic, the civic body has been able to sterilise at least 25,000 stray dogs between May 2020 and February 2022. The civic body has now added five more organisations to the already three organisations which are conducting sterilising operations on stray dogs, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary doctor with the PMC health department said, “The civic body has appointed five organisations for each of the zones so that the sterilisation programs goes on smoothly. It is important to control the population of stray dogs as this will control the nuisance created by the dogs in some areas and reduce the animal-human conflict. The organisations will also be responsible for the vaccination program of the dogs and tag them accordingly. The organisation has to catch the dog, sterilise it, provide post operative care and also release the dog in the same area.”