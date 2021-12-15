Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to operate 4 shelter homes with help from NGOs
pune news

PMC to operate 4 shelter homes with help from NGOs

These homes have been operational for the last many years, but contracts with previous agencies are now over
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to run shelters for homeless people with the help of some non-governmental organisations. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondents

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to run shelters for homeless people with the help of some non-governmental organisations.

These homes have been operational for the last many years, but contracts with previous agencies are now over. The PMC has decided to run it themselves with the help of NGOs.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “Four shelter homes are operational at Yerawada, Sena Dutta police chowky, Bopodi and at Pune station. The shelter homes will be run with the help of the John Paul Slum Development, OBC Seva Sangh, Janhvi Foundation and Aksharshrusti Library.”

Rasane said that it is expected that the state government will give financial aid, failing which PMC funds will be utilised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP