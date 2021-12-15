Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to operate 4 shelter homes with help from NGOs
PMC to operate 4 shelter homes with help from NGOs

These homes have been operational for the last many years, but contracts with previous agencies are now over
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to run shelters for homeless people with the help of some non-governmental organisations. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondents

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to run shelters for homeless people with the help of some non-governmental organisations.

These homes have been operational for the last many years, but contracts with previous agencies are now over. The PMC has decided to run it themselves with the help of NGOs.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “Four shelter homes are operational at Yerawada, Sena Dutta police chowky, Bopodi and at Pune station. The shelter homes will be run with the help of the John Paul Slum Development, OBC Seva Sangh, Janhvi Foundation and Aksharshrusti Library.”

Rasane said that it is expected that the state government will give financial aid, failing which PMC funds will be utilised.

