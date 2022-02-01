Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to purchase 18.30 crore LED for merged villages
pune news

PMC to purchase 18.30 crore LED for merged villages

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee, in its meeting on Tuesday, has given its nod to procure LED fittings worth ₹18
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee, has given its nod to procure LED fittings worth 18.30 crore for 1.97 lakh street lights for the merged villages in the Pune city. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 06:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee, in its meeting on Tuesday, has given its nod to procure LED fittings worth 18.30 crore for 1.97 lakh street lights for the merged villages in the Pune city.

The PMC has already converted the traditional lamps to LED fitting in the old city area. With the merging of 34 villages in Pune city, the civic body has now planned to change the light fittings of these villages.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “ The central government has instructed to shift towards LED in urban areas. This also helps energy consumption. As previous experience has been good, the standing committee has given its approval to replace street light fitting in merged villages.”

According to PMC officials, there are 1.97 lakh street lights in the merged areas . The average total electricity bill for these streetlights is 40-50 crore.

The standing committee also approved a dialysis unit at Dalvi hospital on PPP basis

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP