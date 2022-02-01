Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to purchase 18.30 crore LED for merged villages
PMC to purchase 18.30 crore LED for merged villages

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee, in its meeting on Tuesday, has given its nod to procure LED fittings worth 18
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee, has given its nod to procure LED fittings worth ₹18.30 crore for 1.97 lakh street lights for the merged villages in the Pune city.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee, has given its nod to procure LED fittings worth 18.30 crore for 1.97 lakh street lights for the merged villages in the Pune city. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 06:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee, in its meeting on Tuesday, has given its nod to procure LED fittings worth 18.30 crore for 1.97 lakh street lights for the merged villages in the Pune city.

The PMC has already converted the traditional lamps to LED fitting in the old city area. With the merging of 34 villages in Pune city, the civic body has now planned to change the light fittings of these villages.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “ The central government has instructed to shift towards LED in urban areas. This also helps energy consumption. As previous experience has been good, the standing committee has given its approval to replace street light fitting in merged villages.”

According to PMC officials, there are 1.97 lakh street lights in the merged areas . The average total electricity bill for these streetlights is 40-50 crore.

The standing committee also approved a dialysis unit at Dalvi hospital on PPP basis

