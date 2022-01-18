Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to purchase two multi-purpose fire tenders
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved to purchase multi-purpose fire tenders at the cost of ₹3.10 crore.
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved to purchase multi-purpose fire tenders at the cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.10 crore. (HT PHOTO)
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved to purchase multi-purpose fire tenders at the cost of 3.10 crore. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 10:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved to purchase multi-purpose fire tenders at the cost of 3.10 crore.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “Fire brigade department had made the demand to procure two multi-purpose fire tenders. As per the demand from fire brigade, PMC conducted the tender process and has given its approval to procure two fire tenders at the cost of 1.55 crore for each fire tender.”

PMC additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said, “This cost includes taxes, RTO fees and all the equipments fitted on the vehicle.”

The PMC standing committee has also given its approval to construct an electric charging station at Pune railway station. This will be constructed on PMPML land and only buses from PMPML’s fleet will be allowed to charge here.

The PMC standing committee approved 4.65 crore for the electric charging station and carry out the electrical-related works at Pune station.

