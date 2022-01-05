PMC to reopen jumbo Covid hospital at Shivajinagar from January 11

PUNE With Covid cases increasing, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reopen its jumbo Covid hospital located at Shivajinagar from coming Monday, January 11.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “As Covid cases are increasing rapidly, we decided to start the jumbo hospital. The hospital has a total capacity of 800 beds, but we will start with 200 beds and as required, PMC will add beds.”

Mohol said, “PMC has also started gearing up its medical infrastructure. Medical and no-medical staff would be recruited. PMC has enough infrastructure in the meantime, and as per requirements, it will be increased.”