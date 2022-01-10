Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC to seek road digging charges from govt agencies

For laying their infrastructure, these agencies dig city roads and also make use of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) property
Government agencies will now have to bear the road digging charges as the Pune municipal administration has put forth a proposal to the standing committee, seeking charges from the government agencies. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 07:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Government agencies will now have to bear the road digging charges as the Pune municipal administration has put forth a proposal to the standing committee, seeking charges from the government agencies.

Various government agencies like Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Maharashtra State Electrical Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and other agencies lay their pipelines and network in the city. For laying their infrastructure, these agencies dig city roads and also make use of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) property. By considering that municipal administration suggested to charge the laying charges for these agencies.

One of the official on anonymity said, “All these agencies charge commercial rates to PMC like other private organisations. If these government agencies are applying same rates for PMC for using electricity bills, CNG gas and land line facility, PMC should also apply the same principal for them and no need to give them a concession.”

