PMC to set up new veterinary hospital in Bhugaon

Pune: After a failed attempt to set up a veterinary hospital in Hadapsar, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now shifted its plan to set up a veterinary hospital in Bhugaon. A 10,000 sq ft structure has been identified for the new facility, which will provide round-the-clock treatment services for stray and pet animals, said officials.

The project was approved by the PMC chief and administrator, Naval Kishore Ram, last month.

According to officials, the hospital will be operated by a private agency selected through a tendering process. The facility will be given to the private agency for 30 years. The stray animals brought in by PMC vehicles will be treated free of cost. However, pet animals will be treated at nominal charges as per the guidelines of the animal husbandry department.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Stray and injured animals will get timely and quality treatment without any cost. The facility will also support pet owners by offering affordable services.”

A health official from PMC, on request of anonymity, said, “The PMC gets 15 to 20 complaints daily of animals getting injured. To ensure proper coverage across Pune, PMC has arranged for five dedicated animal rescue vehicles, one for each municipal zone. These vehicles are used to bring injured or unwell dogs, cats, and other small animals to the facility. Currently, they are taken to facilities of private NGOs.”

The idea of a veterinary hospital first took shape in September 2022 when PMC proposed to set up an animal hospital in Hadapsar in partnership with a private organisation, Mission Possible. The project was initially approved by the then-PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar. However, the plan faced strong opposition from both residents and elected members in Hadapsar, who threatened legal action if the hospital was built in their area.

Despite the protests, PMC proceeded with the plan and even allotted a 3,217 sq metre plot in Ramtekdi industrial area for the hospital. The land was to be given to the private partner on a 30-year lease. However, Mission Possible later withdrew from the project, citing strict clauses in the work order.