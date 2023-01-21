PMC to start garbage processing unit at Ambegaon after NGT’s order

PUNE: Following the nod by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Pune municipal commissioner placed the proposal to run the solid waste processing plant at Ambegaon Budruk before the standing committee.

As per the NGT order, PMC would need to give ₹12 lakh to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for running the plant.

The plant was shut down in September 2020 after strong opposition from residents in the neighbourhood. Hearing the petition, the green watchdog allowed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to run the plant. The project handles the garbage collected from the merged villages in PMC.

On November 1, 2020, a major fire had broken out at the 200 tonnes garbage processing plant, causing breathing problems to about 5,000 families living in the nearby area. It was later found that the plant had commenced operations without any environmental clearance (EC) or public hearing. The plant is located about 50 metres from the nearest residential area.

Later, a petition seeking its closure was filed in the NGT by Dhananjay Balwant Kokate and others (petitioners).