PMC to start gunthewari regularisation process from January 10

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start regularising gunthewari homes (structures on small plots) from January 10 and the entire process will be online.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne announced the decision on Monday.

The city has at least one lakh guntewari homes which are mainly in the outskirt areas. Residents will need to submit the proposals in the next three months. Later municipal administration will start the scrutiny of the proposals and approve them.

Maharashtra government had given a nod to regularise such homes last year, but PMC was avoiding the process despite political pressure on the administration.

Mohol said, “The process would be online and as per the guidelines issued by the state government. Homes located in the green belt, water bodies, bio-diversity park area and others would not be regularised.”

“Citizens would need to submit the proposals online. The civic body has also fixed the rates for architects and engineers fees as residents would not need to pay more,” he said.

Maharashtra government issued a letter on October 21 to PMC and other municipal corporations to regularise gunthewari and framed the guidelines for the same.

Mayor held a meeting with the municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner and city engineer Prashant Waghmare on Monday and it is decided to start the process immediately.

As municipal elections are ahead all the political parties were aggressive to start the process.

All political parties welcomed the decision. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil said, “I followed up the issue with state government and later instructed the office bearers in PMC to decide on it.”