PMC to survey hoardings in pvt places to collect revenue

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct a survey of hoardings installed on private lands in order to collect revenue.

The Sky hoarding department of the PMC has put forth a proposal to the standing committee to carry this survey and charge applicable fees to those who are not paying. The department plans to conduct the survey via a private agency that will check if the hoardings are as per PMC guidelines or illegal. If the hoarding covers more area than prescribed or is illegal, the agency will ask them to pay fines,said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC will give 6.6 per cent share to the agency in the additional collection that come through this drive.

An official requesting anonymity said, “There are many illegal advertisements in the city. If a private agency conducts the survey, it will help get more revenue. PMC’s regular work will not be hampered.”

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “All are efforts are made towards increasing the revenue of the civic body. The committee members will take appropriate decision on it.”