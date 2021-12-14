PMC to waive property tax for families of Covid victims

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to waive off the property tax for a year for families of Covid-19 victims. The civic body will also not charge the property tax transfer fee for such family members.

Archana Patil, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, submitted the proposal before the standing committee which was approved on Tuesday.

The family members will have to produce the death certificate of the victim to avail the benefit of the scheme. The civic body is in the process to chalk out a plan to implement the scheme.

Hemant Rasne, the standing committee chairman, said, “The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has executed such a scheme. We too decided to execute it and give relief to the family members of property owners who lost their life due to Covid-19.”

Rasne said, “Family members who lost the member (property owner) due to Covid can take benefit of the scheme and the general tax component in property tax would get waive offed 100 per cent for the financial year 2022-23.”

Patil said,” The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many families. Their economy got disturbed due to the loss of a family member/s. Even many kids have become orphans. Neighbouring municipal corporations waived off the general tax component from property tax for such families. Same should be executed in PMC area.”