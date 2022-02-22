PMC turns deaf ear to rise in MTP centres, fall in sex ratio

PUNE: Despite rise in the number of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) centres in the city, accompanied by a fall in the sex ratio, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) health department has not taken significant action against such illegal sex determination.

According to the civic body, most such sex determination and female foeticide takes place along the periphery of its jurisdiction and the civic body also faces problems in finding decoy pregnant women to conduct sting operations on suspicious Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) centres. So much so that in the past two years, only four cases have been recorded under the PCPNDT Act, 1994.

In the past five years, the city’s sex ratio has gone down from 932 females per 1,000 males in 2016-17 to 900 females per 1,000 males in 2020-21. During the same period, the number of MTP centres in the city has gone up from 362 to 391. This dip in the sex ratio coupled with the rise in MTP centres raises serious concerns over the administration’s action (rather inaction) against illegal sex determination and termination of pregnancy.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC incharge of the implementation of the PCPNDT and MTP Acts, said, “I have recently taken over as the officer for the concerned department and during the pandemic, our staff was involved in carrying out Covid-19 duties. However in the past two years, we were able to register four cases under the PCPNDT Act; one when the unauthorised person was handling the sonography machine, another when the doctor had not filed the mandatory form F, the third for false advertising wherein a person said that eating a specific herb would result in the birth of a son, and the fourth where with the help of a national team and a decoy, we caught a centre where illegal sex determination was taking place.”

Explaining the process and the difficulties in conducting decoy operations under the PCPNDT Act, Dr Baliwant said, “The most difficult part is getting a decoy. Once we get information from our supervisors and informers about such illegal activities taking place anywhere, we need a decoy to set up a trap and get proof for the same. We need a 12 to 13 weeks’ pregnant woman who is willing to cooperate with us as we place a button camera and set the trap. Once the doctor communicates the sex of the child, we register a case. After that, we also need the woman to report as a witness in court when the court proceedings begin. For all this, the government pays ₹7,000 to each woman. However, many times, the woman simply does not turn up because probably, the family has stopped her from doing so and even they fear court proceedings.”

After a hospital in the Wardha district of Maharashtra was booked in January for illegal sex determination, the civic body has also conducted special drives to inspect sonography and MTP centres. Out of the 632 registered sonography centres, 570 have been scrutinised till Feb 21. Out of the 351 MTP centres in the city, 222 have been inspected and the civic body is in the process of issuing notices to some of these centres, said Baliwant.

Member of the National Inspection and Monitoring Committee for implementing the PCPNDT Act and women’s activist, Vardha Deshpande said, “In the past two years, we know that every other health-related aspect was ignored as the entire focus was on Covid-19. Most of the illegal sex determination and illegal abortion cases in Pune take place around the periphery of the city. Also, when the decoy cases are set up, there is political pressure on the officials not to do so. There is a lot of money involved in this racket. The same politicians who hold beti bachao beti padhao abhiyans and deliver speeches on it send in their workers or corporators to put pressure against decoy operations. Also, the fact that the PMC does not get women of reproductive age to act as decoys is not true; the only fact is that there is no will power left. In the past two years, there has not been a single meeting held by the committee and we have also written to the civic bodies to take their PCPNDT cases to higher courts in case the accused is acquitted which they do not do. Unless the authorities wake up, I am sure that Pune will soon face a situation similar to Wardha.”