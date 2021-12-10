PMC unable to start 1,000 crore Mula Mutha river development project, deadline extended

PUNE Though the project tenure for the river rejuvenation project is nearing its end, the central government will extend the tenure and ensure the funds are available, said Girish Bapat, member of parliament from Pune.

The project is to end on January 31, 2022, but PMC has not been able to even start it.

Bapat, and PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar met Union minister Gajendra Sinh Shekhavat on Friday.

Bapat said, “Minister Shekhavat promised that project would continue and funds would not lapse. At the same time, he instructed us to issue a work order within a month.”

The river rejuvenation project is getting executed with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

As per the agreement, it was expected that the project work will be completed by January 31, 2022.

The Central government approved Rs1,000 crore for this project. The PMC is not required to pay anything.

A total of 11 new sewage treatment plants have been approved under it.

This project got approved in 2015, but later when the PMC floated tenders, a cartel of bidders quoting costs was exposed. PMC scrapped the tendering process, which took time as the central government and JICA needed to clear the process.

Recently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting about the same and instructed PMC and the Jalshakti ministry to speed up the work, after which PMC floated fresh tenders for the same.