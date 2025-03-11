PMC warns against illegal tree cutting during Holi 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday issued a public notice urging citizens to refrain from cutting trees for Holi celebrations. The warning has been issued under the Maharashtra (urban areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, and the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Protection and Conservation Rules, 2009, said the officials. According to the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2021, cutting, burning, or damaging trees without permission is a punishable offence. (HT PHOTO)

The directions also follow a Bombay High Court order dated September 20, 2013, regarding tree conservation. According to the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, 2021, cutting, burning, or damaging trees without permission is a punishable offence. Those found guilty of illegal tree felling may face a fine equal to the assessed value of the tree, but not exceeding ₹1 lakh, said the officials in a statement issued on Monday.

PMC garden department head Ashok Ghorpade, said, “It has been observed that during Holika Dahan ritual, a wood pyre is lit by devotees to make offerings. But as per the law, it is a punishable crime. The PMC would fine defaulters up to ₹1 lakh and has urged the citizens to celebrate Holi in an eco-friendly manner and report any incidents of unauthorized tree cutting,” he said.

PMC has reminded citizens that tree cutting for Holi or any other purpose without permission is illegal. The civic body has urged people to report any instances of unauthorised tree cutting or damage.