PMC warns of criminal action against those erecting illegal hoardings

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to take criminal action against those who are putting up illegal banners and hoardings across the city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to take criminal action against those who are putting up illegal banners and hoardings across the city. 

As part of the action, PMC even collected fines from the perpetrators. (HT PHOTO)
As part of the action, PMC even collected fines from the perpetrators. (HT PHOTO)

Commenting on the issue, PMC sky hoarding department head Prashant Thombre said, “Three months ago, the PMC started a drive against illegal hoardings and banners as instructed by the court. As part of the action, we even collected fines from the perpetrators. Going ahead, PMC would ramp up the action as well will file criminal cases against the people who are defacing the city by erecting illegal banners and hoardings.” 

Thombre added, “The court had instructed the PMC to take action in the month of October 2024, and since that time, we collected a fine of 5.23 lakh.” 

