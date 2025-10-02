PMC weighs charging fee for free water tanker services as costs triple in six years

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is struggling with rising expenditure on supplying free water tankers across the city, with costs tripling over the last six years. While the administration has once again considered charging a fee for tanker services to curb excessive demand, the idea in the past has repeatedly been put on hold due to political compulsions and the upcoming civic elections. The figure rose steadily year after year, touching ₹19 crore in 2020-21, ₹30 crore in 2021-22, ₹31.98 crore in 2022-23, ₹37.83 crore in 2023-24, and ₹48.83 crore in 2024-25. In total, PMC has spent nearly ₹184 crore on free tankers over six years. (HT)

Officials said the corporation does not own enough tankers and hires them from contractors, paying over ₹1,200 per trip. On an average, 1,450 to 1,500 trips are made daily, including 268 regular and 193 additional trips in the old city areas, and nearly 969 trips to the newly merged villages.

“The demand for free tankers has increased sharply after the merger of 34 villages into the municipal limits. Even in areas with pipeline connections, citizens and housing societies often demand tankers. Because the service is free, people sometimes ask for tankers even before supply cuts are announced,” a senior PMC official said on condition of anonymity.

PMC water department head Nandkishore Jagtap said the issue of levying a fee has been discussed several times. “There was a proposal to charge a minimum 20% fee for tanker services, excluding the merged villages, but it has not moved forward. With elections approaching, the plan is unlikely to be implemented immediately,” he said.

Officials argue that charging a token amount could help regulate unnecessary demand and reduce financial pressure on the civic body. However, political leaders have opposed the move, fearing public backlash.

The situation is particularly acute in high-density pockets of the city where new constructions have strained the existing pipeline network. Former chief commissioner of income tax Akramul Jabbar Khan said residents often end up spending lakhs of rupees on private tankers every month. “Despite the PMC’s claims, citizens still struggle for reliable supply. The dependence on private tankers shows the administration’s inability to provide a basic necessity,” he said.

With expenditure on tankers now exceeding the cost of piped supply in some areas, civic officials admit the current model is unsustainable. But any decision to impose a fee is expected to face stiff resistance until the civic polls are over.