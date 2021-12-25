PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will require 300 more vehicles for garbage collection in merged villages and the civic administration has started the process of purchasing it.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar briefed the elected members about it. Elected members raised the issue of shortage of garbage vehicles and unattended waste piles in the city. The civic administration placed the proposal for purchasing the spare parts for various vehicles. The public representatives pointed out that vehicles are not picking up garbage on time and most of it are not functioning.

Kumar said, “It is true that many vehicles are not working due to shortage of spare parts. That’s why the administration has put the proposal for procuring it. Many new areas got merged into PMC placing additional burden on the civic body. To carry out garbage collection more effectively in merged villages and other areas, PMC will require 300 more vehicles. Very soon the administration would put the proposal in front of the standing committee for approval.”