PMC polls: Activists, residents ask aspirants to focus on basic amenities instead of freebies

PUNE The Federation of Housing Societies held a meeting in Pune to prepare a manifesto for citizens based on issues concerning them. Citizens, activists and members of the federation unequivocally demanded that all aspirants and political parties should highlight the issues that concern them rather than announcing freebies. The Pune District Cooperative Housing Society and Apartments’ Federation – which has been guiding cooperative housing societies in Pune district for the past 47 years – took this initiative.

Suhas Patwardhan, president of the federation, said, “With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections approaching, there are some expectations in the minds of citizens from the candidates in their ward regarding basic development and civic amenities. Citizens should submit their suggestions, guidelines, and useful ideas in writing. A citizens’ manifesto will be prepared by studying the suggestions and guidance initiatives received from these public awareness and brainstorming activities.”

Activist Vivek Velankar prevailed upon people not to believe in the freebies that local corporators or candidates would give. “The citizens should not ask corporators for bags, utensils and benches for free for it’s about money and cheap publicity. Rearranging pavement tiles is not considered as work by these corporators and people should not believe in their lies,” he said.

Another citizen-activist Shamsuddin Tamboli said, “While creating the manifesto, people should create it in such a way that it will always pressurise the authorities to take note and work accordingly.”

Nitin Pawar expressed hope that the citizens would submit their suggestions, guidelines and useful ideas in writing and that the citizens’ manifesto would be prepared after studying these suggestions. Citizens are expected to send notifications to WhatsApp number 9607505363 and email. The citizens’ manifesto will be submitted to all political parties ahead of the civic elections. “Pune should be a decent work city. Currently, the city has become the most polluted city in the country,” Pawar said.

Dr Narendra Patwardhan said, “Punekars are literally being robbed under the name of the Metro. The city is being disfigured; the gutter covers are so low that it looks like we’re all going to fall into a gutter somewhere and go somewhere else.” Speaking from the chair, retired senior police officer Ashok Dhivare said, “The police are not part of the society yet. If they are part of the society, many problems will be solved.”