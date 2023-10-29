PMC’s award-winning ‘smart LED street lighting system’ fails to impress Punekars

PUNE: Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) having won the national award for its ‘smart LED streetlighting system’ integrated with the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system since 2016, not to mention having spent ₹2 crores on the same, streetlights in most parts of the city are not working properly or not working at all, according to citizens. There have been complaints over the past few weeks about malfunctioning streetlights in areas such as Viman Nagar, Airport Road, Apte Road, Satara Road and Prabhat Road among others.

Many areas in Shivajinagar, including Thopate Road (in pic) have malfunctioning street lights. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

Amit Paranjape, an entrepreneur, last week highlighted on X that many streets and main roads in the city do not have adequate lighting as compared to metros such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. He said that nighttime lighting is crucial for the safety of pedestrians and vehicles. “I have been highlighting this issue for a while now. Recently, I was able to specifically highlight the lighting issues in our neighbourhood to the PMC and our local representatives using a ‘light meter’ (app available on smartphones). Big variations were seen across light poles. I also spoke with senior PMC officials in the lighting/electrical department. There are multiple issues: LED lights not working properly, low wattage lights installed, cable issues, tree branches blocking lights et al. They have agreed to resolve the issues this week. Hope this resolution process is taken up across the city,” Paranjape said.

Civic activist and social worker Sudhir Kulkarni said, “Recently, the PMC spent ₹2 crores on improving streetlights for the G-20 Summit. They replaced the streetlights with fancy lights to impress the foreign dignitaries but they cannot impress their own citizens. Streetlights on Airport Road do not work most of the time. They were changed during the G-20 Summit in April. Instead of spending on basic facilities, the PMC wasted citizens’ money on beautification. Actually, the PMC should prioritise illuminating the city over beautifying street poles as streetlights provide a sense of safety and security to the citizens.”

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “Right now, there are two agencies that take care of streetlights. One is Tata Urban Infrastructure and the other is PMC. Tata is responsible for maintaining around 90,000 streetlights while the remaining are maintained by the PMC. It is the responsibility of the PMC to supervise Tata in operating streetlights and maintaining their own streetlights. However, this is not happening. The PMC should fix responsibility and take action against those responsible for non-operational streetlights.”

Shrinivas Kandul, additional city engineer, PMC electrical department, said, “We have received complaints about non-functioning streetlights in different parts of the city. Recently, additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar conducted a meeting and instructed that these issues be resolved as early as possible.” He said that streetlights are not working in some parts of the city due to various reasons such as damage to underground electrical cables due to road excavation, old LEDs or non-functional fittings, interruptions in power supply and damage to streetlights by trees/branches. “We have now taken on the task of changing old and non-operational electrical fittings. We have also decided to initiate a SCADA system which will help us by showing the status of poles. After that, we will know which streetlight is on or off,” Kandul said.

A senior official of the PMC electrical department said, “Tata Urban Infrastructure implemented the smart streetlighting project on a private-public partnership (PPP) basis. It is a feeder-based system. One feeder supplies power to around 100 streetlights. If there is a problem with any feeder, we come to know at the central command centre. It is not possible to find out the status of individual streetlights. Each feeder has some load and in case of any deviation in the load, we come to know there is a problem. We then visit the area and check the status of individual poles. It is very expensive to introduce SCADA for every pole. Tata has developed an application named ‘Pune streetlight complaints’ but it is only applicable to 90,000 street poles.” The official stressed that illegal banners put up on light poles often damage the LED lights and wiring.

In 2016, the PMC under the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSDCL) had replaced traditional streetlights with ‘smart LED streetlights’ to cut down on electricity bills and had integrated the same with the SCADA system. The civic body had also received a national-level award for introducing the system at the ‘Smart Cities India Awards 2018’. In June 2018, the PMC had received the ‘Best Practices Award to Improve the Living Environment 2017-18’ instituted by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for the Smart City LED project.

Under the smart streetlighting project, more than 80,000 conventional streetlights were changed to energy-efficient LED lights while the existing manual-based feeder panels were changed to SCADA-based energy monitor and control panels. SCADA is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management. Under this system, a central command system was established at Sinhagad Road to monitor, control and manage streetlights across the city. The PMC had highlighted the features of the central command system as: provision of immediate fault notification, elimination of day burners, ensuring of faster organised response to failure, reduction of night maintenance inspections, and promotion of quality energy savings.

