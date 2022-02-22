PMCs budget spend on public health remains consistent for past five years

PUNE Despite the pandemic highlighting the importance of public health in the past two years, the PMC has not increased the expenditure towards public health. The public health expenditure for Pune city has remained around 4.4% to 4.3% in the last two years which is almost similar to what it was five years ago.

A major chunk of last year’s expenditure for the public health department has been spent on curative work including those spent on hospital, clinics, maternity wards, health support schemes and the salaries and wages of the employees.

As per the five years analysis done by Policy Research Organisation (PRO), a Pune based think-tank working in the field of governance, PMC’s expenditure on public health has not gone beyond 4% of the total expenditure done by the civic body. The civic body’s expenditure on public health was around 4% in 2017-2018 which remained consistent throughout the years and stayed at 4.44% in 2020-21. The budget expenditure for 2021-22 is 4.31%. Although, the amount in public health increased, the percentage expenditure compared to other departments stayed consistent.

A deeper dive into the 2021-22 budget expenditure shows that out of the ₹337 crore reserved for public health, a major chunk of the amount, 32.29%, was spent on hospitals, maternity and clinics while 31.835% was spent on health support scheme for employees followed by 10.95% spent on salaries and wages. Only 6.13% was planned to be spent on prevention of contagious diseases. The final expenditure on all departments is released after the audit is done which usually takes about two years, however this analysis is based on the budget allocation and expenditure as planned by the PMC ahead of the financial year.

Chief data analyst, Manoj Joshi said, “The expenditure in public health percentage wise has definitely stayed the same through the years. however, during the pandemic, the civic body also allocated ₹12 crore for the same and other works like setting up vaccination camps at dispensaries the staff which was involved in surveys and contact tracing was included in health work but the expenditure would be under other departments. However, we need to focus more on upgrading public health infrastructure as this would go a long way in bringing down other high-end costs. For example, if the primary health centres are stronger, the need for tertiary health centres would go down. Public health infrastructure is not an expenditure but rather an investment.”

