PMC’s daily action on non-compliance of Covid norms in single digits even as cases spike

PUNE A sudden spurt in Covid cases in Pune notwithstanding, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been lax in acting against those not complying with Covid-appropriate behaviour.

During 11 days between December 18 and December 28, 54 citizens were fined for not wearing masks in public places and on public transport, according to statistics released by the PMC.

Action against offenders are in single digits for all days, besides December 28, when 16 violators were fined.

A total fine of ₹27,000 has been collected by the PMC during this 10-day period. Given that large crowds were seen in market areas the PMC action is negligible.

The number of mask violations recorded by PMC during the second wave between March 1 and June 30, was a daily average of 107 cases.

The daily average cases of mask violations have come down to four in December, as per PMC’s data till December 28. A total penalty of ₹65,260 has been collected from citizens for not wearing masks in December.

There was a spike in daily Covid cases in PMC with 232 fresh cases on December 29, which includes four cases of the new Omicron variant. “We still have time to deal with the situation by increasing tests,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant medical officer of health, when asked to comment on PMC’s plan of action for the rising Covid cases.

“The PMC is ready with better health infrastructure like adequate oxygen supply, ICU beds and ventilators. Covid care centres can be opened at any time,” he added.

Dr Wavare noted that restrictions are already in place with 50% capacity for marriages and other gatherings, 9pm to 6am night curfew, and a ₹500 fine for violators of Covid norms.

According to Dr Wavare, Covid cases are expected to rise but the rate of hospitalization will not be as high as it was during the second wave of COVID-19. “If the situation worsens with a higher number of cases and higher rate of hospitalization, stringent actions will be taken to curb it with increased restrictions, but it is premature to say anything right now,” he said.