PMC’s polio immunisation program to begin on Feb 27, three lakh kids likely to be vaccinated

PUNE After delaying the annual pulse polio immunisation program, initially to take place in January, due to the third wave, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will now implement this program next Sunday (Feb 27).

At least three lakh children are likely to be vaccinated under this program. The civic body has set up 1,350 booths across the city for the same.

The civic body has prepared various teams to ensure that every child aged under five years is vaccinated. The PMC has also ensured that children who are unable to come to the vaccination centre, will get the dose at home.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “We have prepared to set up 1,350 booths for polio immunisation, on Sunday. After that, our team will also go door-to-door to vaccinate every child at. In addition to this, we also have 70 transit teams of two people each to vaccinate those children who might be travelling on Sunday. We have 25 mobile teams for children at construction sites or fringe groups and 20 as a night team for two days. The preparations regarding vaccines and syringes are also in place for the same. Along with the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination, we are also ensuring that the routine immunisation programs also go hand in hand. We cannot ignore one disease while fighting another. Polio is not yet officially eradicated from India and so, only if we continue with such an intensified program year after year would we be able to eradicate the disease.”

