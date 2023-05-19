Road digging work continues in Pune even as May 31 deadline approaches

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given May 31 as the deadline to stop digging and repairing roads, its own departments have just started digging roads in several parts of the city to lay down service lines, forcing civic activists to question the purport of the deadline.

A dug-up road near Pune Institute of Computer Technology College on Friday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Road digging work started last week at Koregaon Park, near the petrol pump and on Ahmednagar road at Yerawada.

According to road department statistics, the PMC has given permission to lay down service lines along 450 kilometres of roads to various private and government agencies including Jio Digital Fibre (200 km), Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (15 km), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited or MSEDCL (101 km), Power Grid Corporation (2 km), PMC water and drainage department (100 km), Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited, and Tata Communication among others.

At a time when the reinstatement of roads should have started, the PMC’s own departments, especially drainage and water supply, are digging roads. A senior official of the PMC road department said, “Reinstatement work takes at least 10 to 15 days to settle down. Right now, reinstatement work should have started instead of digging across the city.”

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “We have instructed all private agencies and our own department/s to complete work within the deadline. In some parts, the water supply and drainage departments are carrying out digging and laying of pipelines as emergency work, which is important. During the four-month monsoon period, it is very difficult to carry out digging work in the city.”

“We have decided to take a review of road- digging and reinstatement work as per the standards. We will get all the information next week,” Dandge said.

Qaneez Sukhrani, city-based civic activist, said, “Today is May 19, 2023 when digging should have stopped but at some locations, it is just starting. Reinstatement is a distant dream; maybe it will take place after the monsoon when the public has suffered yet again.” She demanded that the executive engineers of the concerned areas carry out spot checks across the city.

“Reinstatement work takes 15 days to settle down. In the latest scenario, it looks difficult to carry out reinstatement work scientifically. The chances of shoddy work are more which will result in potholes on the roads during the monsoon season,” she said.

