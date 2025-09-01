PMC’s slaughterhouse resumes operations under strict MPCB guidelines

After nearly two months of closure, the only slaughterhouse in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) resumed operations this week, but under strict restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The shutdown had severely affected meat traders and consumers across Pune. (HT FILE)

Officials stated on Sunday that the move will help restore the city’s meat supply while ensuring adherence to hygiene and environmental safety norms.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer of PMC, said, “The slaughterhouse has a capacity of 150 big animals and 200 small animals, but this is not fully utilized. Currently, only 10 to 20 animals are being slaughtered daily. Work has started on augmenting the ETP capacity and installing a blood processing unit. The facility is also expected to adopt modern technology to improve hygiene and efficiency in the near future.”

The MPCB had ordered the closure of the abattoir on June 24 this year, citing violations of environmental laws and pollution-related lapses. The shutdown had severely affected meat traders and consumers across Pune.

On August 14, the board granted conditional approval for reopening, subject to rigorous compliance measures. The directives require PMC to operate and maintain the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) to prescribed standards. Treated effluent must be recycled for secondary use as far as possible, while any remaining discharge can only be used for gardening within the premises after meeting standards. No untreated effluent can be released outside the slaughterhouse.

BM Kukade, regional officer, MPCB, Pune region, said, “These directions have been issued under section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. In case of non-compliance, the board will take stringent legal action, including forfeiting the bank guarantee and ordering closure of the unit.”

The MPCB also directed the PMC to adopt solid waste management practices recommended by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for processing, utilisation, and safe disposal of slaughterhouse waste. Measures must be taken to control foul odours in the surrounding areas, and quarterly compliance reports must be submitted to the MPCB offices.

Additionally, PMC has been asked to furnish an electronic bank guarantee of ₹2 lakh to the MPCB’s regional office within 15 days, as a safeguard to ensure continued compliance.

The civic body has completed these requirements, after which the slaughterhouse became operational this week, said officials.

Earlier, on June 30, the MPCB had also issued a prosecution order to PMC under provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Local meat traders welcomed the decision, saying it would provide relief after weeks of business losses.

Imran Qureshi, a local meat shop owner, said, “For months we had to depend on outside slaughter houses to cut animals and meet customer demand. This increased our costs and reduced our income. Now that the slaughterhouse has reopened, we can offer fresh meat at fair prices again.”