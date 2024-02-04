PMC’s water meter installation work slows down as it awaits provision of security guards

As the anti-encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not provided security guards to the water supply department for installation of water meters under the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme for over a month despite the municipal commissioner’s orders to do so, the water meter installation work has slowed down. The PMC had aimed to complete the 24x7 water supply project, including the installation of water meters, by March 31, 2024 with the initial plan being to install 400 to 500 water meters daily. (HT FILE)

The PMC had aimed to complete the 24x7 water supply project, including the installation of water meters, by March 31, 2024 with the initial plan being to install 400 to 500 water meters daily. Apart from the anti-encroachment department not paying any heed to the water supply department’s demand for security guards during installation of water meters, opposition from the citizens, too, has led to only 250 to 350 water meters being installed daily. Hence, the water supply department has tabled a proposal before PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar to extend the deadline by six months but the same hasn’t been approved. As of now, around 120,000 water meters still need to be installed raising concerns over the completion of the task in less than two months.

Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent of the water supply department, said, “We have completed the major work of laying the transmission lines in the city areas. We have concentrated on the main components of installation of water meters as early as possible as the deadline is inching closer.”

“The contractors are facing problems in the installation of water meters in the Peth areas in Kothrud, Sahakar Nagar, Dhankawadi and some parts of Katraj. Normally, residents cooperate with us but some vested interests, especially workers of political parties, are creating obstacles. So, we requested the PMC commissioner to provide security guards for protection. We have also raised the demand for security guards with the PMC security department. However, we have not got a response since the last one month. The work of installation has slowed down due to resistance from residents,” Jagtap said.

“We have also instructed officials to file police complaints in case of assault or criminal elements deterring public servants from discharging their duties under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Jagtap said.

Rakesh Vitkar, senior official of the PMC security department, said, “The water supply department has demanded 50 security guards but they cannot be provided due to lack of financial provision.”

The PMC has allocated a budget of ₹2,500 crore for the 24x7 water supply project under which 286,000 water meters will be installed independently of housing society water connections. Despite occasional protests and opposition, the installation work has progressed steadily over the past two years, with 145,000 water meters having been installed till now.

During a recent review meeting, the municipal commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the slow clip at which the work is progressing and sought police assistance. At the time, the water supply department clarified that its work is not being disrupted and later requested security personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force to assist in the installation process.